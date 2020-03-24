Romanian food producers may promote products on online platform for free

Didier agency makes available to food producers in Romania an online platform through which they can promote their products and services at no cost, for a period of three months, according to a press release issued on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

The representatives of the agency intend to support the business milieu in Romania and reach consumers this way, with useful information and solutions adapted to these times."The platform www.agroindustria.ro, in the portfolio of the Didier agency, was created with the purpose of informing correctly and objectively about the business milieu in Romania, focusing on agriculture and food industry. Starting March 25, 2020, www. agroindustria.ro will post free of charge all the communications and information received at the e-mail address info@agroindustria.ro, from the companies that provide the daily food demand of the Romanians," mentions the release.The representatives of Didier agency urge companies not to give up marketing and communication during this period, even if they are more focused on production and saving the business in the context of a possible economic crisis."We get involved for small and medium-sized companies with Romanian capital and we provide advice during these three months for designing and transmitting information about: the quality of made and marketed products; implementing measures to protect employees, consumers and food safety; the possibilities of buying food by telephone order; the opening, operation and adaptation of online stores; home delivery services; investments made and the support given in the fight against COVID-19," the press release reads.Didier is an independent full service agency that offers integrated marketing and communication services.