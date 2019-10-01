Romanian Foreign Affairs minister meets Belgian counterpart

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ramona Manescu, had a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, and of Defence of the Kingdom of Belgium, Didier Reynders.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the Romanian minister congratulated the Belgian counterpart on his nomination as Commissioner-designate for Justice within the next European Commission.

The meeting has occasioned an exchange of views on the current issues of the European and regional agenda, especially regarding the future of the European Union, the priorities announced by the President-elect of the European Commission for the next institutional and legislative cycle, the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and Brexit.

The Romanian official highlighted the special attention that Romania has paid during its mandate of the Presidency of the EU Council in advancing the enlargement process of the Union and the support given to the Republic of Northern Macedonia and to Albania.

In this context, Foreign Affairs Minister Manescu voiced Romania's interest in the Eastern Neighborhood, reiterating our country's support of the Republic of Moldova's European path, the source shows.