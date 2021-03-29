Romanian Gendarmerie: 219 fines, applied to participants in protests; in seven localities

Protests took place in 24 localities in Romania on Sunday about the new measures imposed to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, and, so far, 219 sanctions have been applied to the organizers and participants, worth a total of 99,000 lei, the Romanian Gendarmerie informed on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

"In seven of the 24 localities where public demonstrations took place, the maximum number of participants provided by law, 100, was exceeded. Next, we will analyze the images to identify and sanction all persons who violated the law," reads the press release of the Gendarmerie.

According to the same source, the gendarmes ensured the order and safety measures of the participants in the protests, and during their conduct the dialogue teams informed the demonstrators of the legal provisions in force, as well as of the consequences of their non-compliance.

No incidents of disturbance of public order were reported at any of the events, the statement said.

The Romanian Gendarmerie reminds that, during the state of alert, the maximum number allowed for participation in declared public meetings is 100 people, in compliance with all health safety measures.

"The Romanian Gendarmerie will continue to ensure the security conditions for the exercise of the constitutional right to free expression and will permanently monitor the observance by the participants of the legal provisions," reads the mentioned press release.