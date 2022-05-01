Romanian Intelligence Service warns of possible ransomware attacks

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) warns on possible ransomware-type attacks on a large scale, by the use of e-mails belonging to institutions from Romania.

"At the level of the CYBERINT National Center of the Romanian Intelligence Service data was obtained regarding a possible mass campaign of cybernetic attacks of the spearphishing-type which targets the infection of computer systems with ransomware-type malware. The attackers intend to use e-mail addresses belonging to institutions in Romania in order to trick potential victims," shows a release sent by SRI on Saturday.It is recommended to not use links of files attached to mail-type messages that are not addressed to the receiver or which come from unknown sources. The same measures of precaution are recommended regarding the accessing of links or attachments sent through SMS, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or other messaging services."Furthermore, it's mandatory to perform backups for websites, databases or any other type of data exposed to the Internet, as well as storing that data on hardware physically separated in order to prevent encryption or destruction in a potential cyberattack," the release also says.