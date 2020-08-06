The Romanian Investors Relations Association (ARIR) on Thursday holds the monthly online conference "Pulse of financial markets - August."The organisers will discuss with the representatives of the National Bank of Romania, CFA Society Romania and of the investments funds about what happened with the economy, the recent events and the impact on the market, investment strategies and perspectives on how the economy can recover after the crisis.
The Romanian Investors Relations Association is a non-governmental and non-profit organization that was set-up to provide current and potential issuers a platform for the development of Investor Relations (IR) professionals and to contribute to the implementation of best practices in investor communication and corporate governance. ARIR was founded by listed companies, companies that had the potential to be listed, fund managers and professionals in relation with the investors (IR).