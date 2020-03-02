Romanian judokas Dobre, Moscalu win bronze at Warsaw European Open

Romanian judokas Stefan Adelina Dobre and Serafima Moscalu won bronze medals on Sunday at the Warsaw European Open 2020 competition in Warsaw, Poland.

In the women's 63kg class, Stefania Dobre defeated Polish Agata Zacheja, lost in the quarter-finals to Swiss Carina Hildbrand, but in the repechages she defeated Polish Natalia Kropska, and then she went on to defeat Belgium's Selina Delen.

In the women's 70kg class, Serafima Moscalu defeated her Ukrainian Natalia Cistiakova; in the quarter-finals she beat Polish Eliza Wroblewska, but lost the semi-final to Urszula Hofman, winning the bronze match against Belarus Viktoriya Novikava.

In the women's 78 kg class, Alexandra Mazilu was defeated in her first fight by Valeriia Makurova of Ukraine.

In the men's competition, Romanian Elemer Szocs finished 5th in the 8 kg class. He defeated Kazakhstan's Dauren Dulatov in the first round, in the second round he prevailed over Swiss Lukas Wittwer, went on to defeat Sw