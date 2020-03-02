 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian judokas Dobre, Moscalu win bronze at Warsaw European Open

medalii

Romanian judokas Stefan Adelina Dobre and Serafima Moscalu won bronze medals on Sunday at the Warsaw European Open 2020 competition in Warsaw, Poland.

In the women's 63kg class, Stefania Dobre defeated Polish Agata Zacheja, lost in the quarter-finals to Swiss Carina Hildbrand, but in the repechages she defeated Polish Natalia Kropska, and then she went on to defeat Belgium's Selina Delen.

In the women's 70kg class, Serafima Moscalu defeated her Ukrainian Natalia Cistiakova; in the quarter-finals she beat Polish Eliza Wroblewska, but lost the semi-final to Urszula Hofman, winning the bronze match against Belarus Viktoriya Novikava.

In the women's 78 kg class, Alexandra Mazilu was defeated in her first fight by Valeriia Makurova of Ukraine.

In the men's competition, Romanian Elemer Szocs finished 5th in the 8 kg class. He defeated Kazakhstan's Dauren Dulatov in the first round, in the second round he prevailed over Swiss Lukas Wittwer, went on to defeat Sw

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.