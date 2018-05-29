Romanian language, culture and civilisation classes -among topics tackled by Minister Intotero in Italy

Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero asked the authorities of the Piedmont region in Italy for support so that more Romanian children living there benefit from Romanian language, culture and civilisation classes in the schools where they study, a press release of the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

Minister Intotero, on a working visit to Italy she started on Monday, had meetings on Tuesday with the Mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino and also with the advisor on youth, education, international cooperation, equal chances, civil rights and immigration policies of the Piedmont region President, Monica Cerutti.Among the topics tackled at the meeting with the Italian authorities were the Romanian language, culture and civilisation classes carried out in schools in Italy, the situation of the Romanian community in the Piedmont region, the most numerous foreign community in this region, the quoted source says."I have asked the Italian officials to grant us support for as many Romanian children as possible to benefit from Romanian language, culture and civilisation classes in Italy, as far as possible in the schools were they study. We notice a tendency of the Romanian families to return to their country, and LCCR classes will help children to better integrate in the Romanian system. The classes also represent a benefit for Romanians who do not intend to return home yet, as their children will not lose touch with their national language, culture and identity," Minister Natalia Intotero stated.Natalia-Elena Intotero talked about the success of the project regarding Romanian language, culture and civilisation classes at "Duca D'Aosta" school in Turin, as well as the need for as many schools in Italy to enter such partnership.Romania's Government demarches were also presented during the meetings with the authorities in Turin, aimed at putting a stop to the phenomenon of work exploitation of the Romanian working in Italy, but also the measures taken in view of socially and vocationally re-inserting Romanians who wish to return to the country.Minister Natalia Intotero hailed the good collaboration between local authorities and Romania's General Consulate in Turin and reiterated the Romanian state's availability to pursue cultural and economic exchanges, reads the release.Intotero also mentioned the readiness of university centres in the country to welcome as many foreign students as possible, giving the example of Timisoara university centre, given that an important part of the Italian community in Romania resides in Timis county.The minister also referred to the demarches carried out by the Romanian authorities at interministerial level to stop the phenomenon of abuse through labour, especially in southern Italy and voiced concern over the matter of numerous Romanian children, generally very little, who are institutionalised in Italy then given for adoption, the release further mentions.Another topic approached was the "Information at Home! Safety Abroad!" campaign, who has found support including on behalf of the Embassy of the Republic of Italy to Romania.