Romanian Lottery to release 'Team Romania' ticket in support of Olympic lineup

loteria romana

In a move to stand by Romania's high-achieving athletes who represent the country at the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, the Romanian Lottery will release the "Team Romania" lottery ticket, the company informs.

Thus, one million tickets carrying attractive prizes will be issued, and 30 percent of the amount of sales will be allocated to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee to support the Olympic Team.

The price of a "Team Romania" ticket will be RON 5.

"The Romanian Lottery was established in 1906 and has as a mission pooling together the necessary funds to finance the objectives of national public interest. Both of Romania's mass and top-performance sports have always enjoyed the support of the Romanian Lottery," the release states.

stiripesurse.ro
