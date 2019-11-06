Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted by EC's Ursula von der Leyen for European Commissioner

President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner.

According to spokespersons for der Leyen, Romania submitted on November 6 two proposals for European commissioners. Both had interviews with the president-elect and they did well. The president-elect decided that Adina Valean will take over the transport portfolio. Mrs Valean is an experienced MEP who was already the chairman of the ENVI Committee and she is currently the chair of the ITRE Committee. In her career so far she has won expertise in topics related to the transport, energy and digital services portfolio. She was a rapporteur on the mechanism for Europe interconnection, having worked on systems for connecting vehicles and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean are the picks of the Orban Government for Romania's European commissioner. "After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, we made the decision together to send to the President of the European Commission two candidates for the position of European Commissioner - they are MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean. I can inform you that, according to the legal provisions, I will send to the chairs of both chambers of Parliament a request to approve hearings in the specialist committees of the Romanian Parliament, either of the two candidates or of the candidate to be picked by the president of the European Commission, to be heard at the earliest convenience of the two chambers," Orban said at the end of a government meeting.