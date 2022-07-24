Romanian military carries out support mission in wildfire-stricken Slovenia

Two C-27 J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force have carried out a support mission in the area affected by wildfires fires in Kostanjevica na Krasu, Slovenia, using 10,000 litres of water.

About 30 military personnel of the Romanian Defence Ministry (MAPN) are participating in the international support mission - pilots, navigation personnel and auxiliary personnel and an officer from the Emergency Management General Inspectorate, who will liaison with Slovenian officials, according to a MApN post on social media.

The international support extended by Romania to Slovenia is based on a request for international assistance through the European Civil Protection Mechanism, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Saturday issued a travel advisory warning the Romanian nationals who are in, transiting or intending to travel to Slovenia that there are major dangers due to wildfires in the Kras region as a result of the current heatwave.

"The fires have devastated a significant portion of the plain and hill land in the western Kras region. For their extinguishment 1,000 firefighters and more than 260 forest workers have already been co-opted. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Slovenia are also involved in the efforts to put out the fires," according to a MAE press statement released on Saturday.