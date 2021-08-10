Romanian Naval Forces launch two projects for social responsability, protecting marine environment biodiversity

The Romanian Naval Forces are launching on Tuesday, two social responsibility projects, whose objectives are to protect the biodiversity of the marine environment and make future military marines generations more responsible in combating climate change and water heating of the Planetary Ocean.

At the Dolphinarium in southeastern Constanta there will be projections presented with the involvement of the Romanian Naval Forces in the UN "Planetary Ocean Decade", which will unfold from 2021 to 2030, under the UNESCO patronage. The Romanian Naval Forces, in collaboration with Romania's National Commission for UNESCO, are working on projecting the around the world march of the school ship Mircea, which will take place during the period of 2023-2024, according to a press release sent by the Romanian Navel Forces, on Tuesday, to AGERPRES.

The projects will include activities for both Romanian naval diplomacy and culture, in the ports around the world where the school ship Mircea, honorary ambassador of Romania on the seas and world's oceans, will have stopovers, as well as social responsibility activities, carried out by cadets on board the sailboat, in order to bring awareness to the global public opinion of the negative effects produced by the heating of seawater and oceans, activities against the micro-plastic from the oceans and of combating the effects generated by the global climate unbalance upon the development of human society, as well as development projects of sciences linked to the maritime field and developing programs from the future generations' education area.

According to the quoted source, through this ample action, Romanian military seamen will bring Romania's message of peace on five continents of the world and will project the Romanian identity at a global level, with honor and dignity. The instruction march of the Mircea school ship will be entered in the UNESCO global program "Planetary Ocean Decade 2021-2030".

"The world under the ship" is the second social responsibility project which the Romanian Naval Forces, along with the National Committee for Children's Rights, the Constanta Branch, are launching on Tuesday, at the Romanian Navy National Museum.

The project is especially addressed to pupils and military students from the Alexandru Ioan Cuza National Military College, the Amiral Ioan Murgescu Military School of Military foremen and the Mircea cel Batran Naval Academy and comprises activities of protecting the biodiversity of marine environment, with a view to bring accountability of younger generations of military marines for leaving behind a clean environment for future generations.