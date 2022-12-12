Romanian Olympiad participants win six medals at International Junior Science Olympiad

Romania's junior team won 6 medals (one silver medal and five bronze medals) at the 19th edition of the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), held in Bogota (Colombia), between 2 and 12 December.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Education, the silver medal was won by Ioana Stanoiu, a pupil at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest, and the bronze medals were awarded to Natalia Rat ("Tudor Vianu" Informatics National College in Bucharest), Vlad-Dorian Vulpe ("Tudor Vladimirescu" National College in Targu Jiu), Mario-Cristian Scurtu ("Ecaterina Teodoroiu" National College in Targu Jiu), Vladimir Nicolae ("George Cosbuc" National College in Bucharest), Andrei-Casian Niculaesa ("Mihai Eminescu" National College in Botosani).

The junior Olympic team was coordinated and accompanied by Daniela Bogdan, a teacher at the "Sf. Sava" National College in Bucharest (in charge of chemistry), Victor Paunescu, a teacher at the "Octav Onicescu" National College in Bucharest (in charge of physics) and George-Alexandru Croitoru, a teacher at the "Mihai Viteazul" National College in Bucharest (in charge of biology).

The International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) is a competition in science for students who are fifteen years or younger on 31st December of the competition year and is structured on three examination papers: two theory examination (individual) and one practical - experiment/laboratory (in teams, consisting of 3 pupils), with subjects from chemistry, physics and biology.

These examination papers include tests on science subjects, both in the form of theory examination and as practical tasks. About 300 competitors from 50 countries participated in this year's edition. AGERPRES