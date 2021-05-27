Romanian-Pakistani traditional relations appreciated in Ambassador Zafar Iqbal's meeting with Senate head

The necessity to consolidate relations between Romania and Pakistan in various domains, from economy and trade to education, culture and inter-human relations, was emphasized on Thursday by the meeting between the President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, and the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Zafar Iqbal, who is on a presentation mission.

According to a release of the Senate sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES, the meeting was an occasion to review the most important aspects on the agenda of bilateral dialogue, the two officials manifesting their openness to work together for the best results in the future as well. Furthermore, the importance of increasing contact, exchanges as part of the parliamentary friendship groups and the organization of consultations in videoconference format on reciprocal interest problems was emphasized.

During the meeting, the head of the Senate spoke of the necessity to capitalize on the potential for economic cooperation, encouraging the organization of business forums, the establishment of contacts and exchanges of delegations of businessmen from both states, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania, as well as the organization of online events that would be exploratory for representatives of the companies in the two countries.