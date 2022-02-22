Romanian Parish in Dubai plans to build Orthodox sports centre

A social sports centre will be built near the new church of the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Dubai. The project aims to support and strengthen the Romanian community in the United Arab Emirates by creating a space where traditional Romanian values can be promoted.

The centre was initiated by the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Dubai and will host events and activities to cultivate national identity, according to basilica.ro.

The construction of the Romanian Orthodox Social and Sports Centre (CROSS) in Dubai is planned in four work stages, the estimated duration of the first two stages being 34 months.

The Sports Centre will continue all the projects that the Romanian Orthodox Parish in Dubai is currently carrying out, as well as four other different types of activities:

Activities for all Romanians: Romania’s National Day, national days dedicated to culture, flag, anthem or different personalities, Christmas celebrations, excursions and pilgrimages.

Activities dedicated to young people: sports activities and competitions, entrepreneurship courses, Romanian language courses, Romanian geography and history, creative competitions, visits and participation in cultural and art events.

Activities dedicated to adults: spiritual evening meetings, patronal feasts, Mother’s / Women’s Day, Romanian party events.

Activities dedicated to the elderly: grandparents’ day, catechesis evenings, religious film screenings.

The new parish complex in Dubai was designed in the specific Romanian architectural style of the Cozia, Polovragi and Hurezi Monasteries.

The Romanian Orthodox Parish in Dubai was established in 2021 with the blessing of His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch.

About 10,000 Romanians live in the United Arab Emirates today, with an average age between 30 and 50 years.