 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian PM Ciuca welcomes Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

F. P.
ciuca Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying an official visit to our country, has met Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace.

After the reception in the Hall of Honour of the Victoria Palace, the two officials will have a one-on-one meeting, after which they will participate in the exhibition focusing Romanian-Greek diplomatic relations and the handing over of the album dedicated to the first foreign minister of Modern Romania, Apostol Arsache.

A plenary meeting of the two delegations will also take place at the Victoria Palace.

The two PMs will sign a joint statement and later they will hold a joint press conference.

Earlier, the Greek official was received at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.