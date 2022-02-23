Romanian PM Ciuca welcomes Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is paying an official visit to our country, has met Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace.

After the reception in the Hall of Honour of the Victoria Palace, the two officials will have a one-on-one meeting, after which they will participate in the exhibition focusing Romanian-Greek diplomatic relations and the handing over of the album dedicated to the first foreign minister of Modern Romania, Apostol Arsache.A plenary meeting of the two delegations will also take place at the Victoria Palace.The two PMs will sign a joint statement and later they will hold a joint press conference.Earlier, the Greek official was received at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis. AGERPRES