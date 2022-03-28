Romanian PM meets North Macedonian counterpart in Sofia, reiterates support for EU hopeful's accession bid

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared that during his Monday meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski he reiterated support for this country's EU accession bid and willingness to help it prepare for taking over OSCE's Chairmanship in 2023.

"At the bilateral meeting with North Macedonia's Prime Minister, we discussed the support Romania is providing for this country's EU course, wished it success during its term at the OSCE Chairmanship in 2023, while expressing also our readiness to share our experience and help them along the way. Of course, there is still one year until then, but everything related to the preparatory part can be a benefit our country can offer North Macedonia," the head of the Bucharest Executive said after attending a regional meeting of NATO Southeast European heads of government in Sofia, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Romanian Prime Minister, other subjects discussed concerned ways to develop bilateral economic relations and bolstering defense along NATO's eastern flank.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca attended on Monday in Sofia the meeting of NATO Southeast European heads of government and also had bilateral meetings with his Bulgarian, Montenegrin and North Macedonian counterparts Kiril Petkov, Zdravko Krivokapic and Dimitar Kovacevski, respectively.