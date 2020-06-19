 
     
Romanian Police: APB for former SRI officer Daniel Dragomir

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Daniel Dragomir

Former Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) officer Daniel Dragomir, sentenced definitively to 3 years and 10 months of prison, has had an all points bulletin put out against him, according to the announcement published by the internet page of the Romanian Police.

Daniel Dragomir shows up in the wanted list, after law enforcement officers conducted checks at several addresses and he was not found.

According to the announcement, the reason for which he was placed on the wanted list is "mandate to execute punishment of imprisonment".

"Against Daniel Dragomir, the Bucharest Tribunal - Section I Criminal Law has issued the mandate to execute the punishment of imprisonment numbered 9358 of June 18, being sentenced to 3 years and 10 months imprisonment for influence peddling, money laundering and improper participation in forging documents under private signature," the announcement also shows.

