Romanian Police disband 3mil euro Arab-Romanian illicit clothing trading group

Romanian Police officers with the Economic Crime Investigation Directorate dismantled on Monday an organised criminal group led by Arab nationals dealing with the manufacture and sale of clothing without any legal licence that is estimated to have incurred losses to the government of about three million euros.

"We have discovered two warehouses (...). Those goods were made of textile materials which were purchased mainly Poland without legal documents, were put into production, production that was also carried out without legal documents, and were capitalised on by trade on websites created by the members of the group through which, with the help of courier companies, were capitalised on in Romania, with the items being purchased cash on delivery," Deputy Director of the Economic Crime Investigation Directorate Alexandru Enachescu said on Monday.He specified that the companies were owned by a group of Arab nationals, aided and abetted in their commission of crime by Romanian nationals as well.