Romanian Post Company debuts auto delivery service to Germany, a company first

The Romanian Post Company is opening in a first a post delivery service to Germany on the route Bucharest - Timisoara - Frankfurt and back, given that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has proven that air transport is not always accessible, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new service will ensure postal exchanges between Germany and Romania.

"The situations caused by the closure of airports and the appearance of uncontrollable delays in postal deliveries have determined us to find alternative transport solutions. Road transport is perhaps the safest way to deliver the mailings of Romanian Post customers. Observing our commitments has always been a priority for us and consequently we have decided to create an auto delivery service on the route Bucharest - Timisoara - Frankfurt and back. By definition, the postal worker's job means creating bridges between people, which we are also trying to do through all the measures we implement," said Horia Grigorescu, Romanian Post Company CEO.

The auto delivery service is running with cars and drivers of the Romanian National Post Company and for a start, it will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. The first delivery arrived in Frankfurt on Wednesday, August 4, and the trip back to Bucharest is scheduled for today.

The Romanian Post Company, the national postal service operator with the highest coverage, is owned by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications (93.52 pct) and Fondul Proprietatea (6.48 pct).

The company has a network of over 5,600 offices nationwide, distributing over 11 million mailings a week and servicing more than 7.5 million addresses by its own postal network.