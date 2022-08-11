Romanian Post Company launches its first NFT in form of a digital stamp

The Romanian Post Company is launching a NFT stamp, the first such digital project by an entity from the Romanian state's portfolio, which is also to mark the company's 160th anniversary.

Specifically, this is a limited edition of 160 NFTs, symbolic for the age of the Romanian Post, virtual graphic creations whose market value is expected to increase over time.

The launch event will take place on Friday, August 12, starting 6 p.m. at the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR).

"Of the 160 NFTs, the Romanian Post Company has allocated especially for the event at the MNIR headquarters ten digital stamps, which will be put up for auction, with a starting price of 160 euros per item. The purpose of the auction is exclusively humanitarian, as all the proceeds will be transferred to the accounts of the 'Casa Sperantei' HOSPICE foundation, which has initiated a collaboration project with the Romanian Post Company in this regard. The money will support the programs for patients with incurable diseases. Coincidentally, the cost for one day of palliative treatment for each bed in the foundation's hospitals is 160 euros," the company said.

Also, the Romanian Post Company celebrates its anniversary by organizing the national phase of the Mail Carriers' Race, a traditional professional & sports competition that reached its 42nd edition this year. The event will see the fastest mail carriers from each county take the start on August 13 on Bucharest's Victoriei Avenue, at 11:00, in front of the National Museum of Romanian History. AGERPRES