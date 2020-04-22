Romanian pupil ranks first in Mathematical Olympiad for Girls

Amina Abu Shanab, 9th-year grade, from the International Computer High School of Bucharest, ranked 1st in the Mathematical Olympiad for Girls (EGMO 2020), which event was supposed to be hosted by the Dutch locality Egmond aan Zee, but in the end, it took place online because of the restrictions generated by the coronavirus pandemic, informed the organisers.

Romania has been represented by four girls in this competition: Amina Abu Shanab and her colleague Diana Tolu, from the International Computer High School of Bucharest, Alexandra Timofte from the Tudor Vianu National College of Computer Science" in Bucharest and Lucia Risnoveanu from the Computer High School of Constanta.All four won medals. With 39 points scored during the three days of the competition, Amina Abu Shanab ranked 1st and won the gold medal of the Olympiad. Alexandra Timofte also won the gold medal with 29 points scored in the 6 events of the competition. Diana Tolu won a silver medal, with 23 points, and Lucia Risnoveanu won a bronze medal with a total of 17 points scored.According to this competition's regulations, participants receive the gold medal if they score 26 points or more and silver if they score between 18 and 25 points, while for the bronze medal the girls needed to score between 11 and 17 points.Romania ranked 3rd by countries with 108 points, after Russia (128 points) and Serbia (118).The Olympiad took place over April 14-21. The first edition took place in 2012 and in 2016 it took place in Busteni, Romania.