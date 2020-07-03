The Romanian Red Cross collected over 7 million euros following the humanitarian campaign humanitarian fundraising campaign, launched in March with the aim of equipping healthcare units with medical equipment and materials strictly necessary in treating people infected with COVID-19.

According to a report of the Romanian Red Cross on the intervention in the COVID-19 pandemic, published on the occasion of the 144th anniversary of humanitarian activity and sent on Friday to AGERPRES in a release, 6,881,000 euros was collected in the humanitarian campaign "Romania Saves Romania" from legal entities, 170,624 euros from individuals and, respectively, 89,552 euros from SMS donations.Also, the Romanian Red Cross received donations of products in kind worth 2 million euros.According to the quoted source, with the funds received from donations, the Romanian Red Cross made purchases of equipment and materials worth 5,564,439 euros, in order to support the medical units, but also the other public institutions involved in the fight against the pandemic, and it is currently in the process of purchasing medical equipment and protective materials worth 1,576,737 euros.According to the report, the Romanian Red Cross used 184,472 euros from its own funds to complete the much-needed interventions.