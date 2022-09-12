Romanian state owns 216 companies which generate around 7 pct of Romania's GDP

The Romanian state owns, through the Government of Romania, 216 companies, which employ around 83,000 people and generate approximately 7 percent of Romania's GDP, Mihai Calin Precup, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

"I have realized that since I have been at the Ministry of Finance, the topic of state-owned companies has become extremely interesting for all the international bodies we work with. And here we are talking about the OECD, with whom we work on the development of the capital market, we are talking about PNRR [the National Recovery and Resilience Plan], in relation to which we even have a very clear objective of improving corporate governance regarding state companies. Especially since the Romanian state owns, through the Government of Romania, 216 companies, which employ around 83,000 people and generate around 7 percent of Romania's GDP. Hence, Romania's Government has a rather large impact on the real economy through these companies and it has become a priority in terms of monitoring the performance of these companies, as well as of corporate governance efficiency," stressed Mihai Calin Precup, at an event on the capital market, told Agerpres.

He stated that another element the institution is working on is the code of conduct on state companies governance.

"There is already a code of conduct at the level of the Stock Exchange, which is optional for now. The Romanian government has 18 companies that are listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and have subscribed to that code. Together with the OECD, we are working on defining a wider corporate governance code that includes all these 216 state companies," said Mihai Calin Precup, at the 5th edition of the Capital Market Forum, organized by Financial Intelligence.