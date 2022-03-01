Romanian student wins bronze medal in Kazakhstan Physics Olympiad

Victor-Ioan Dumbravă, a 12th grade student of the "Mircea cel Batran" National College (CNMB) in Constanta, has won the bronze medal in the Physics section of an international Olympiad organized in Kazakhstan, with the participation of about 1,200 students from 21 countries, the educational institution informs on Tuesday.

The student's success comes after he won the silver medal at the International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad (IOAA) in Columbia in November 2021, Agerpres.ro informs.

A record number of participants were registered for the 2022 edition of the Kazakhstan Olympiad.

"This year, the traditional Olympiad saw a record number of participants - about 1,200 students, 146 teams from 21 countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Norway, India, Turkey and Vietnam," the same press release said.