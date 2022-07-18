Romanian students, 3rd place in the world at International Geography Olympiad, win 4 medals

Romanian students won the 3rd place in the world at the International Geography Olympiad.

"After the remarkable results from the International Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry Olympiads, it was the turn of the International Geography Olympiad to make us proud of the results obtained by the Romanian students. The Romanian Olympic students won four medals and the third place in the world at the 18th edition of the International Geography Olympiad, a competition held online and hosted by France from 12th to 18th July, 2022 under the auspices of the the French National Geographical Committee (CNFG)," Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday on Facebook.

After the three parts of the competition (a written test, a multimedia test and a substantial fieldwork exercise), Daniel-Nicolae Hanganu (10th grade/Iasi National College) and Radu-Andrei Bradateanu (11th grade/Sfantul Sava National College from Bucharest) won gold medals, Mihai-Alexandru Bratu (11th grade/Tudor Vladimirescu National College in Targu Jiu) - a silver medal and Alex-Darius Topai (12th grade/Onisifor Ghibu National College in Oradea) - a bronze medal, Agerpres.ro informs.

Due to these results, by aggregating the number and value of medals, the Romanian team occupied the 3rd position in the world and the second in Europe, Singapore and Lithuania taking the first two positions.

From a logistical point of view, the participation in the online system was ensured by the Iasi County School Inspectorate and was preceded by an intense training stage, also in Iasi, under the guidance of teachers Cornelia and Dorin Fiscutean.

As many as 209 students from 54 countries registered for this year's edition.