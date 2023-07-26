 
     
Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualifies with 6th time in Fukuoka's 100m freestyle semifinals

Agerpres
david popovici

The Romanian swimmer David Popovici qualified on Wednesday, with the sixth time, in the semifinals of the 100 m freestyle event, in which he holds the title and the world record, within the 2023 World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

David Popovici ranked second in the 12th series with a time of 47sec90/100, being only surpassed by the American Jack Alexy (47sec68/100).

David Popovici will compete in the first semifinal (2:26 p.m. Romanian time) in which the American Jack Alexy and the South Korean Sunwoo Hwang, third place in the 200 m freestyle, are among others.

In the final of the 200 m freestyle, contested on Tuesday, David Popovici took fourth place, after clearly dominating the first three lengths of the pool.

David Popovici holds the world record in the 100 m freestyle with a time of 46sec.86/100, established last year at the European Championships in Rome.AGERPRES

