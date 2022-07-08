Romanian teams advance to main draws of European Youth Table Tennis Championships

All Romanian teams on Thursday progressed to the main draws of the European Youth Table Tennis Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

In the U19 competition, the women's team composed of Ioana Singeorzan, Elena Zaharia, Camelia Mitrofan, Evelyn Ungvari and Andrea Teglas, won Group A with three 3-0 wins against Ukraine, Sweden and Moldova.Romania's U19 men's team made up of Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, and Dragos Bujor also finished first in their Group A, after defeating Switzerland 3-0, Germany 3-1 and Sweden 3-0.The U15 women's team composed of Andreea Jifcu, Bianca Mei-Rosu, Alesia Sferlea and Cristina Singeorzan, defeated Slovakia 3-0, Hungary 3-1 and Slovenia 3-0, winning Group A.The U15 men's team made up of Rares Cuesdean, Luca Oprea, Robert Podar and Robert Istrate, finished second in their Group A, after defeating Belgium 3-0, losing to France 0-3, and defeating Spain 3-0.