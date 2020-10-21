Romanian Tennis Federation wins financing denial lawsuit against Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Bucharest Court of Appeal struck down on Tuesday the 2018 act whereby the Ministry of Youth and Sports denied financing to the Romanian tennis, the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT) announced on its website, according to AGERPRES.

''The Court dismisses as unfounded the ancillary intervention request formulated in the interest of the defendant and orders the partial cancellation of the Report on the fulfillment of the financing requirements for the national sports federations and the Annex thereto published on the website of the Ministry of Youth and Sports on 09.02.2018, regarding the ineligibility of the Romanian Tennis Federation for funding in 2018. The defendant - the Ministry of Youth and Sports - is required to issue a new report on the fulfillment of the financing requirements by the national sports federations, taking into account the considerations of the ruling handed down in the present case. The Court dismisses the request as unfounded. Appealable within 15 days from communication. Delivered today, 20.10.2020 in public hearing," reads the civil decision No. 381/20.10.2020 of the Bucharest Court of Appeal.

The Romanian Tennis Federation argued that the Ministry's refusal to provide it financing has caused the Romanian tennis huge losses, making it impossible for it to carry out essential development projects, specifically to organize or support the athletes' participation in various important events. The financing provided by the Ministry was used to cover the expenses for the organization by the Tennis Federation of the national championships, and in absence of these resources, the responsibility for organizing these events was placed on the clubs, which however did not have the financial firepower to cover all these costs. The international calendar - the tournaments national teams participate in - has been and is permanently affected. The Federation was no longer able to financially support the same number of athletes to participate in competitions, and a significant number of athletes in the children's and junior groups were compelled to cover their own expenses or even no longer participate in tournaments. Financial resources were no longer available for the training of the national teams before competitions.

''Against the consistently illegal position of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (which obstinately refuses to unlock the legally due amounts), the Romanian Tennis Federation is now entitled to have the illegally denied funding immediately returned, updated by the inflation rate until effective payment date. In addition, the Romanian Tennis Federation will resort to the legal necessary procedures to request that the persons who are guilty of blocking the financing of the Romanian tennis these years are held accountable,'' the FRT release reads.