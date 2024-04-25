Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualifies for Oeiras ITF tournament round of 16

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 of the USD 100,000 ITF tournament in Oeiras (Portugal) after defeating Australian Priscilla Hon 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3.

Bara (29, WTA's 168th), who committed 10 double faults in this match, won after almost three hours of play (2 h 51 min).

Bara missed a set point in the first act at 5-4 in her favour, then Hon (25, WTA's 192nd) missed three set points at 6-5, the Romanian prevailing in the tiebreak.

In the second round, Bara will face Natalija Stevanovic (29, WTA's 189th), whom she defeated in their only meeting in 2014 in Antalya in the quarterfinals, the Serbian dropping the match 6-7 (8/10), 6-0, 4-2 to Irina.

In the doubles, Irina Bara and Andreea Mitu were defeated in the first round by Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Bibiane Schoofs (Netherlands) 6-2, 6-2.