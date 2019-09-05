 
     
Romanian women's team through to European Table Tennis Championships quarterfinals

australian open facebook
australian open general tenis

The Romanian women's team advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes (France), after blanking Spain 3-0 in its last Group 1 match.

Defending champion Romania claimed the victory through the points won by Bernadette Szocs, Elizabeta Samara and Daniela Dodean Monteiro.

The previous day, the tricolors defeated Slovakia 3-0 and won the group with 4 points, followed by Spain - 3 points, and Slovakia - 2 points.

Romania will play on Friday in the quarterfinals.

