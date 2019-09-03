 
     
Romanians are increasingly more active in searching for a job; number of applications up 11 pct in August

Agerpres
someri somaj

Romanians are increasingly more active in searching for a job, with the number of applications having increased by 11 per cent in August 2019, against the same month last year, according to data published by an online recruitment platform.

The jobs in the financial-accounting, transport and engineering fields were the most sought, with a total of more than 60,000 searches in August.

Romanians were also interested in finding a job in the medical&pharmaceutical field or human resources, with more than 15,000 searches in each of these fields. The surprise of August came from the IT field, however, where IT specialists who were already employed seemed to be more interested in finding a new job than those working in fields such as sales or BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), who were more constant in their interests during the year," informs BestJobs.

