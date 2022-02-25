Romanians are preparing for holidays, discounts exceed 60% at Romania's Tourism Fair

Romanians eager to go on holiday after two years of restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic can choose these days from the offers that the operators and tourism agencies are making available, on the occasion of Romania's Tourism Fair (TTR).

Tourism operators have prepared, like every spring, thousands of special offers for all periods and taste, but with an emphasis on affordable, as vacation discounts exceed 60% in certain areas, especially that during this year it will overlap with the Early Booking period.Romania's Tourism Fair will make a comeback this year with the famous 1 Euro vacation, but also many other offers from all around the world, some at a few thousand Euros.Summer vacation season, charter flights, and circuits via plane or bus are discounted to up to 40%, on the occasion of the online tourism fair organized by Paralela 45, between February 24-27, the tour operator announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES.Christian Tour, through its tourism agencies, has prepared special offers for the acquisition of vacations in the style of Early Booking, with discounts to up to 60%, in already famous destinations for Romanians: Greece, Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria or Romania, for the summer festival.Easter vacations in Romania, Turkey and Hungary and several stays via bus or plane in Greece, Turkey or Egypt, organized by Hello Holidays have price discounts by almost 50% throughout the period of the tourism fair, according to a press release sent by the agency to AGERPRES.Seaside vacations for summer of 2022 can be purchased in the period of February 23-27 with discounts up to 60% within the online Tourism fair organized by Litoralulromanesc.ro, the largest tour operator on the segment of vacations at the Black Sea, event in which over 230 accommodation units are participating, from all local domestic resorts. Under the name "Virtual Stand of DAL Travel Agency", the Romanian tour operator promotes special offers for circuits and exotic destinations, with discounts to up to 150 Euro per person.Throughout the duration of the tourism fair, IRI Travel, the main tour operator specialized in both the Bulgarian seaside, as well as the Romanian one, proposes offers with special discounts to up to 35% on the Bulgarian seaside and up to 10% for the Romanian seaside, beyond the threshold of early booking.Bibi Touring operator announces that during the duration of Romania's Tourism Fair it will offer discounts to up to 35% for seaside vacations, in the mountainside, spa resorts, in the Danube Delta.The Karpaten Tourism agency prepared the spring edition for Romania's Tourism Fair, new destinations await visitors, with discounts up to 45% for tourist packages at the Romexpo stand, which recreates the atmosphere for a vacation.Dertour prepared offers for all TTR visitors, from 299 Euro per person, for 7 nights, all-inclusive, flight included and any acquisition of a package that automatically subscribes them to a raffle for 2 vacations.Romania's Tourism Fair is taking place between the period of February 24-27, 2022, at Romexpo. This is the first in-person edition, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.