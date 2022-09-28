Romanians from Bitdefender sign partnership with Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1

Romanian manufacturer of cyber security solutions, Bitdefender, has signed a multi-year partnership with Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1, as a result of which the Romanian company's logo will appear on the pilots' helmets, on the car driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as well as on the racing suits and team uniforms.

"We are delighted to be in this new partnership with Bitdefender, with whom we share values such as the highest level of technological efficiency, the pursuit of excellence in performance and a culture of security. It is a pleasure to be able to rely on a reliable partner like Bitdefender, an innovative company and highly appreciated for its professionalism and reliability," said Mattia Binotto, Team Principal and managing director at Scuderia Ferrari.

According to the source, as a partner of Scuderia Ferrari, starting with the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, Bitdefender will display the company's logo on the Ferrari drivers' helmets, as well as on the F1-75 car driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and, from 2023, on racing suits and team uniforms.

The companies will also engage in marketing activities, including private meetings with Ferrari team drivers and technical team members, factory tours, pit access and other exclusive activities. In addition, Ferrari will explore and evaluate Bitdefender's cybersecurity products and services to include in its business. The partnership is a natural alignment between the two companies, highlighting the power of data, people and machines working together to excel.

"Bitdefender shares with Scuderia Ferrari a legacy of excellence and a proven track record of building innovative technologies that deliver winning results. When every second counts, only the most advanced cars win races on the circuit and only the most advanced technology has the power to prevent, defend and efficiently respond to cyber-attacks. Partnering with Scuderia Ferrari, the most iconic Formula 1 team, is a natural fit for Bitdefender. We look forward to accelerating brand awareness and remain focused on providing advanced protection to our customers across world, in terms of cyber security," said Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender.

Bitdefender offers cyber security solutions for companies and for the home.AGERPRES