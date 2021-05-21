Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down almost 2 pct in Q1

Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity in the first quarter of this year was by 1.9 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Hotels accounted for 57.7 percent of the total tourist accommodation capacity in operation, followed by agritourism boarding facilities (15.3 percent), tourist villas (4.4 percent), hostels (3.5 percent), motels (3.4 percent), chalets (1.9 percent) and other types of tourist accommodation facilities (1.1 percent).

Three-star hotels represented 44.1 percent of the total hotel accommodation capacity, followed by hotels rated 4 stars (37.3 percent), 2 stars (10.5 percent), 5 stars (6.9 percent), one star (1 percent) and unclassified (0.2 percent).

By counties, Brasov held the highest share of the tourist accommodation capacity - 12.8 percent, followed by Bucharest City with 10.4 percent, Prahova County with 5.8 percent, Cluj and Maramures counties with 5 percent each, Valcea County - 4.8 percent, Suceava and Sibiu with 4.3 percent each, Mures County - 3.6 percent and Constanta County with 3 percent.

The net utilization rate of the tourist accommodation capacity in Q1 2021 was 5.2 percentage points down YoY, at 17.2 percent overall; it was 20 percent for hotels, 17 percent for tourist villas, 15.6 percent for chalets, 15.4 percent for inns, 14.2 percent for boarding houses, 13.4 percent for bungalows, 12.4 percent for agritourism boarding facilities, 12.5 percent for tourist stops, 11.6 for hostels and less than 11 percent for the other types of tourist accommodation facilities. The hotel usage rate was highest - 34.2 percent, in mountain resorts, reports agerpres.