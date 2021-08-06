Romania's ambassador in Minsk: In Belarus, where I carry out my diplomatic mission, things have derailed dangerously

Romania's ambassador to the Republic of Belarus, Viorel Mosanu, declared on Friday, at the University of Oradea, that unfortunately, in the country where he is carrying out his diplomatic mission "things have derailed dangerously".

"Under normal circumstances, I would have came to the University of Oradea in order to tighten the academic relations between the two countries. But, unfortunately, in the country where I am carrying my diplomatic mission things have derailed dangerously. For a year now, the country has been in a serious internal political crisis. It is a drama, because I did not believe we would be the witnesses to such a degradation of the situation in a European country," the diplomat said, during the meeting with the leadership of the Oradea University, after the photo exhibition mounting of the Belarus journalist Nadia Bujan, in Unirii Square.

According to a press release sent by the university's press office, our country's ambassador in Minsk, along with his wife, Nadia Mosanu, met on Friday with the rector of the University of Oradea, Constantin Bungau, with the head of the Doctoral School of History, Sorin Sipos and the head of the Department of International Relations of the institution, Carmen Buran, agerpres.ro informs.

"We are not a small university. We are in the top 10 in the country. We have approximately 14,000 students, almost 20,000 if we count the residents, master's students, those from post-graduate pedagogical studies, PhD ... We are covering almost all areas of study, and, by the number of specializations, we are in the top two of Romania's universities," the rector said.

He added that this year Erasmus scholarships's budget, which are meant for the mobility of students and teaching staff, is close to 1,200,000 Euro.

Ambassador Viorel Mosanu placed the political crisis in Belarus on the "desire to remain in power, at any price" of Aleksander Lukasenko and said that the regime in Minsk "beheaded" the civil society and that the repression was so efficient, that basically the protest movement, launched one year ago, has disappeared.

"At this moment, everything has come undone. Moreover, rectors of a university in Belarus took part in the repression against their own students," Viorel Mosanu said. His wife, Nadia, detailed: "They ratted out their students because they were singing protest songs on the halls of the universities".

Regarding the exhibition which he inaugurated in Oradea, the one by Nadia Bujan, she herself being a political refugee in Ukraine, Viorel Mosanu said that this artistic action is "one of the few things we can still do for Belarus, to inform the public opinion about what is going on in this country".

Romania's ambassador in Minsk also declared that all EU representatives, the ones still left to work in the Belarus capital, are trying to stop the violence, to contribute to releasing the over 600 political detainees and the thousands of people "administratively arrested, who are spending weeks in horrible conditions, conditions deliberately created to discourage any form of protest".