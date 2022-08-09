Romania's ambassador to South Africa, accredited to Mauritius as well

President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree on Tuesday for accrediting Monica - Cecilia Sitaru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Union of the Comoros, the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Madagascar, as well as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Mauritius, with residence in Pretoria.

Monica - Cecilia Sitaru was accredited in May 2021 as ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, in the month of September of the same year, as well as to the Republic of Botswana, the Union of the Comoros and the Republic of Seychelles, and in December to the the Republic of Madagascar.AGERPRES