Romania's Aurescu to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today in an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, as reported by Agerpres.

According to the Foreign Ministry (MAE), before the meeting, the foreign ministers and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will attend an informal breakfast with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud.

"In the exchange of views with the Saudi official, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate his interest in continuing progress in the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and the EU, including in the field of human rights, and will address the regional state of play, including the Middle East Peace Process to reiterate Romania's position and present Romania's take on the future prospect for the process, an evaluation resulting also from his September visit to Israel and Palestine," MAE points out.

At the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting, a number of current issues will be reviewed in the light of recent developments, such as the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024, the situation in Mozambique, preparations for EU-Ukraine summit, the situation in Venezuela, as well as relations with the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the situation in Belarus, developments in the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, the EU's relations with Russia and the EU's relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

At an informal luncheon, the foreign ministers will exchange views on ways to stimulate effective multilateralism in international affairs.

Aurescu will mention the recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh and reiterate Romania's consistent position of encouraging the peaceful settlement of the conflict in line with the principles and rules of international law. He will also encourage the parties to comply with the recently agreed ceasefire, as a basis for the resumption of substantive negotiations, mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, according to MAE.

Regarding the situation in Belarus, Aurescu will voice his concern about the recent developments there and will show the need for reaction and firm and rapid action of the EU, as Romania is one of the states that co-sponsored, a few days ago, an initiative that calls for additional sanctions. The support of additional sanctions by Romania, including at the highest level, is justified amidst the continuing deterioration of the situation, Solidarity with Poland and Lithuania following pressure from the Belarusian authorities on their embassies in Minsk will be reaffirmed. In fact, on October 9, Romania joined the other EU member states that recalled their ambassadors from Minsk for consultations, according to MAE.

The head of Romanian diplomacy will welcome the approach of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to the Foreign Affairs Council following Romania's request along with other member states, and will express Romania's active support for the efforts of EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkans regional issues Miroslav Lajcak for a comprehensive package of agreements between the two parties.

Discussions on the EU's relations with the Russian Federation are aimed at an in-depth analysis, including from the perspective of the Navalny case. The Romanian minister will support additional sanctions following the confirmation by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons of Navalny's poisoning with a chemical agent of the Novichok group.

The discussion on Latin America and the Caribbean will seek to define EU support for the region, including countering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania's position comprises of solidarity with the region, support for the revitalisation of political dialogue and the strengthening of co-operation with the states in the region, with similar visions of the EU at multilateral level.

During the debate on supporting multilateralism, Aurescu will highlight the fact that effective multilateralism is based on respect for international law and democratic values, as well as the importance of co-operating with countries of the same international visions, and strengthening the transatlantic relationship.