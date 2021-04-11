Romania's Beleaga wins silver at European Rowing Championships in Varese

Gianina-Elena Beleaga in Sunday won the first medal for Romania at the ongoing European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy, silver in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls (LW1x).

Beleaga clocked in at 00:07:45.800, losing to Belarusian Alena Furman (00:07:41.81). The bronze medal went to Frenchwoman Claire Bove (00:07:48.79).

Also on Sunday, Romanian Mihai Chiruta won Final B in Men's Single Sculls (M1x) with a time of 00:07:00.38, finishing 7th in the general ranking. In Men's Double Sculls (M2x), Ioan Prundeanu and Marian-Florian Enache finished 4th in Final B, with a time of 00:06:28.51, ranking 10th in the overall standings. Romania's Women's Quadruple Sculls (W4x) crew, composed of Cristina-Georgiana Popescu, Roxana-Iuliana Anghel, Dumitrita Juncanariu and Beatrice-Mdlina Pascari, finished 5th place in Final B and 11th overall, with a time of 00:06:47.42.The Romanian rowers will be competing today in eight more finalsin Varese.