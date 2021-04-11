Romania's Bodnar, Radis win gold in W2x event at European Rowing Championships in Varese

Nicoleta-Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Geanina Radis on Sunday won the gold medals in the Women's Double Sculls (W2x) event at the European Rowing Championships in Varese, Italy.

Defending European champions Bodnar and Radis clocked in at 00:06:4. 840. They were followed by Donata Karaliene and Milda Valciukaite of Lithuania (00:06:53.330), and Great Britain's Holly Nixon and Saskia Budgett (00:06:55.130).

In the Men's Pair (M2-) event, defending European champions Marius Vasile Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa came out fourth, with a time 00:06:26.34. The gold went to Croatians Martin and Valent Sinkovic (00:06: 23.37), the silver to Italians Matteo Lodo and Giuseppe Vicino (00:06:24.72), and the bronze to Serbs Martin Mackovic and Milos Vasic (00:06:25.58).Also on Sunday, Romania won two more silver medals: Adriana Ailincai and Iuliana Buhus in the Women's Pair (W2-) event, and Gianina-Elena Beleaga, in the Lightweight Women's Single Sculls (LW1x).The Romanian rowers were scheduled to compete for medals in five other finals in Varese.