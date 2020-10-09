Romania's commitment to NATO and army endowment programmes discussed by Minister of Defence, US officials

The Minister of National Defence, Nicolae Ciuca, together with the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and the Secretary of State and Chief of the Department for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, had meetings on Thursday with Secretary of the Land Forces Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett, according to Agerpres.

During the talks with the Secretary of the Land Forces, Ryan McCarthy, topics related to the operational capacity of the troops, the main endowment programmes, but also the stage of international operations and missions were addressed, informs a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

"Romania has proven that it can bring a robust contribution to NATO and meet its commitments under the Strategic Partnership with the United States, through its active participation in the NATO missions in Afghanistan and the Western Balkans, and through its strong contribution to global counter-terrorism efforts," said the Minister of Defence in the said release.

"Our efforts are focused on generating a coherent and unified approach to the Alliance's Eastern Flank in order to respond adequately to the needs of deterrence and defence in the Black Sea area," Minister Ciuca told the US official while thanking for the trust and solidarity shown by the US as a partner.

During the meeting with the Secretary of the Air Force, Barbara M. Barrett, the discussions focused on the extended programme of exercises planned for 2021, adapted to the global health crisis, the stage of the major endowment programme "Air Force Multirole Aircraft", reception and inclusion of the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in the Permanent Combat Service - Air Police. The implementation of this programme will allow the increase of the training level of the military personnel and the creation, at the level of the Romanian Air Force, of the operational air capability.

"The exercises conducted by the Romanian Air Force this year together with the US Air Force deployed in Europe prove our firm commitment to strengthening the North Atlantic Alliance's reinsurance measures and strengthening Romania's confidence in its partners," stated the Romanian Minister of Defence.