Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,109 to 103,495

As many as1,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous report following tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday,.

These are cases with no previous positive tests.As of Saturday, 103,495 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.A total of 43,025 people were declared cured and 11,283 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.According to GCS, 2,081,644 tests have been processed nationwide in Romania. Of these, 14,784 were carried in the last 24 hours - 8,978 based on a case definition and medical protocol and 5,806 upon request.