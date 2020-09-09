Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,271 to 98,304, death toll hits 4,018

As many as 1,271 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the previous reporting following the tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Wednesday, 98,304 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.

A total of 41,002 people were declared cured and 12,557 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after testing positive.

According to GCS, 1,990,587 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 24,043 were performed in the last 24 hours: 15,142 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8,901 upon request.

Another 51 COVID-19 patients - 32 men and 19 women - died, bringing the total death toll in Romania to 4,018.

One death was recorded in the age category 30-39 years, 4 - in the age category 40-49 years, 2 - in the age category 50-59 years, 9 - in the age category 60-69 years, 21 - in the age category 70-79 years and 14 deaths in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, of the 51 deaths, 49 were reported in patients who had a medical history, whilst for two deceased the GCS has no medical history reported yet.

A number of 7,137 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialist healthcare facilities as of Friday and 459 patients are in intensive care.

In Romania, 10,215 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 6,035 in institutional isolation.

Also, 34,412 people are in quarantine at home, and 11 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 544 COVID-19 fines amounting to 136,200 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of Romanians abroad infected with SARS-CoV-2 stays unchanged at 6,599, with the death toll of Romanian nationals abroad also stagnant at 126.

As many as 642 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest (180) and the counties of Iasi (59), Brasov (56), Constanta (53) and Vaslui (53) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported so far are in Bucharest - 12,686 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,608, Arges - 5,207, Brasov - 4,956 and Prahova - 4,674.A