Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 3,109; death toll up 68 to 5,535

As many as 3,109 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Tuesday following 26,718 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 160,461 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A number of 120,515 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 2,709,306 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 26,718 were performed in the last 24 hours - 16,933 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,785 upon request.

Another 68 people (40 men and 28 women) infected with the new coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,535.

According to GCS, 64 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, 3 of the deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 1 deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 4,364 fines amounting to 651,702 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 9,399 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities and 651 are in intensive care.

In Romania, 15,306 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 8,886 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 34,496 people are in quarantine at home, and 23 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 770 patients rested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest - 499, Cluj - 172, Bacau - 156, Prahova - 122, Mures, - 115, Neamt - 115, Iasi - 113, Timis - 111, Alba - 101 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,812 and so did the death toll at 126.

Most SARS-CoV-2 infection cases are in Bucharest - 23,449 and in the counties of Suceava - 7,310, Prahova - 7,138, Brasov - 7,059 and Iasi - 6,918.