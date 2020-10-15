Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 4,013; 29,646 tests done in the past 24 hours

As many as 4,013 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded from the previous reporting until Thursday following 29,646 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the novel coronavirus communication task force reported on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Thursday, 168,490 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A number of 125,009 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, to date, 2,770,481 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 29,646 were performed in the last 24 hours - 17,575 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,081 upon request.

Another 73 people (40 men and 28 women) infected with the new coronavirus died, bringing Romania's COVID-19 total death toll to 5,674.

According to GCS, all deaths were in patients who had comorbidities.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 6,020 fines amounting to 1,017,822 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 9,611 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities and 721 are in intensive care.

In Romania, 17,190 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 9,986 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 40,136 people are in quarantine at home, and 43 in institutional quarantine.

A total of 691 patients rested positive for COVID-19.

Bucharest - 499, Cluj - 172, Bacau - 156, Prahova - 122, Mures, - 115, Neamt - 115, Iasi - 113, Timis - 111, Alba - 101 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus from the previous reporting.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed constant at 6,812 and so did the death toll at 126.

Most SARS-CoV-2 infection cases are in Bucharest - 777 and in the counties of Cluj - 227, Iasi - 200, Timis - 175, Prahova - 137, Braşov - 130, Sibiu - 129, Alba - 126, Mures - 123, Suceava - 116.