Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 614 to 30,789

Another 614 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been reported since the last information released by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 30,789.

As many as 240 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care.Of the people confirmed positive, 22,574 were discharged, of whom 20,969 patients were cured and 1,605 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.To date, 809,663 tests have been processed nationwide, according to GCS.