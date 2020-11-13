Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 9,489; tests performed in the last 24 hours: 37,136

As many as 9,489 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours, following 37,136 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that had not previously tested positive.

As of Friday, 343,725 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

A total of 231,808 people were declared cured.

According to GCS, to date, 3,630,856 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 37,136 were performed in the last 24 hours, 22,169 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 14,967 upon request.

Another 174 people - 100 men and 74 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the COVID-19 total death toll in Romania to 8,684.

According to the GCS, 168 patients had comorbidities, and six had no comorbidities.

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement issued 8,778 fines amounting to 1,418,195 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of 12,892 people are hospitalised with COVID-19 in specialist facilities, out of which 1,149 in intensive care.

In Romania, 47,681 people confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 13,141 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 78,569 people are in quarantine at home, and 19 people in institutional quarantine.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus stayed at 6,862, while the death toll stayed constant at 126.

A total of 2,358 people retested positive for COVID-19.

Cluj County has a SARS-CoV-2 the 14-day cumulated infection rate of over 7 per thousand inhabitants, while Bucharest returns to a rate of over 5 per 1,000 population.

According to GCS, Sibiu County is first, with a rate of 7.78 up from 7.4 a day before.

Second is the county of Cluj, with 7.3 per 1,000 population, up from 6.99.

Bucharest has an incidence of 5.07 per 1,000 population, slightly higher than on Thursday, when it had 6.99.

High rates are also reported in the counties of Timis - 6.49, Salaj - 6.25, Bihor - 5.9, Alba - 5.81, Arad - 5.24, Brasov - 5.5.

The counties with a low rate are Vrancea - 1.42 and Olt - 1.71. Vrancea County is the only one left in the green area.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in Romania so far have been registered in Bucharest - 47,782 and in the counties of Cluj - 14,867, Iasi - 14,409, Timis - 14,194, Prahova - 14,056 and Brasov - 13,517.

Most newly confirmed cases since the previous report have been registered in Bucharest - 1,114 and the counties of Constanta - 970, Cluj - 586, Brasov - 507, Ilfov - 500, Timis - 489, Mures - 390, Prahova - 388, Bihor - 377, Iasi - 354.