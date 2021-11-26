Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,958; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 42,000

As many as 1,958 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 42,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

As of Friday, 1,773,845 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 10,234 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,670,101 were declared cured.

To date, 10,686,762 RT-PCR tests and 5,230,220 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 12,917 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,776 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,141 on request) and 29,785 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 431 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.