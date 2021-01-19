 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2,745; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 28,000

As many as 2,745 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 28,000 tests nationwide, of which 23,060 are RT-PCR tests and 5,432 are rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Monday, 697,898 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 630,236 people were declared cured.

To date, 5,193,417 RT-PCR tests and 51,608 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 23,060 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,692 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,368 on request) and 5,432 rapid antigen tests.

