Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3,950; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 33,000

As many as 3,950 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 33,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive.

As of Tuesday, 808,040 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 744,040 were declared cured.

To date, 6,052,659 RT-PCR tests and 315,789 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 23,392 RT-PCR tests were performed (15,539 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,853 on request) and 10,152 rapid antigen tests.

Also, since the previous GCS reporting, the results of 4 tests processed before the last 24 hours and submitted by March 2 were reported.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 952 people were reconfirmed positive.