Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 484 on 16,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 484 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 17 more than on the previous day, on over 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 59 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 112, and in Cluj County - 48.

As of Friday, 2,905,539 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 677 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 34 less than the day before; 45 of this total are children (by 8 less than on the day before).

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 123 are in ICUs, by 2 less compared to the previous day. Of the 123 ICU patients, 108 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another four Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - a man and three women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours. One of the deceased patients was in the 30 - 39 age group, two in the 70 - 79 age group, and one in the 80+ category, and they all suffered from underlying conditions.

Three of the fatalities were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patient was aged between 70 - 79.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,644 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES

